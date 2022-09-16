Hudson Jeans Collaborates With British Stylist Zoe Costello on Women’s and Men’s Fall Capsule

Hudson Jeans, a premium denim lifestyle brand, has teamed up with London-born, Los Angeles-based stylist and Flaunt Magazine contributing editor Zoe Costello. The fall collection launches Friday.

Costello’s client list includes Migos, Tyga, Jazmine Sullivan, Fivio Foreign and Paloma Mami, and she has worked with a range of talent including Jessica Chastain, Jacob Elordi and Halsey, among others.

“Zoe is an influential stylist to some of the visible music talent in the industry. She has been a longtime supporter of Hudson Jeans, placing the product on her clients and has built an authentic relationship with the brand. With her editorial eye and background at Flaunt Magazine, she has offered an innovative approach to her capsule collection; offering new silhouettes that are ahead of the trends for both the men’s and women’s markets,” said Suzy Biszantz, Centric Brands group president, men and women.

“As a stylist, I am presented with opportunities to help my clients truly express themselves through fashion. I have always wanted to express my own vision through a brand collaboration and Hudson Jeans has been an incredible partner,” said Costello. “I am confident that consumers will really identify with the styles we have designed and that they will be able to wear them for seasons to come.”

Ben Taverniti, Hudson’s creative director, said he is friendly with Costello and has worked with her for a long time. “This collaboration is completely organic given our history and it was the perfect opportunity to layer her in with Hudson in a meaningful and impactful way. I am excited to partner with one of the best stylists in the world to continue to build the brand and our consumer fan base.”

The collaboration combines the edginess Costello is known for with Hudson’s effortless L.A. attitude.

The women’s capsule includes an oversize denim trench, a high-rise wide-legged jean in a light wash and a high-rise cargo in three washes. In addition, the assortment will include a denim corset and one-shoulder bodysuits. Prices for the women’s collection range from $145 to $695. The men’s line includes a work pant and a cargo kick flare, both offered in three washes, as well as a camouflage utility denim trucker jacket and denim work jumpsuit. The men’s collection ranges from $275 to $695.

The capsule will be available at revolve.com, saksfifthavenue.com and Neiman Marcus, as well as Hudsonjeans.com.