After four years of construction, the new Hudson Yards commercial and residential complex is finally opening its doors to the public on Friday.

The largest private real estate development in the country — the site is roughly 18 million square feet and houses 100 stores and restaurants — Hudson Yards will be home to a number of interactive art installations, health and wellness-oriented offerings and flagships from fashion brands new to the city.

From Neiman Marcus’ first New York store to the first Equinox Hotel, here’s everything you can expect at the new Hudson Yards site.

Fashion

With three levels and sizing at 188,000 square feet, the Neiman Marcus flagship is sure to be the biggest attraction at Hudson Yards. While the department store already operates out of 43 locations nationwide, this location will serve as a way to test services and experiences and differentiate its assortment of brands and products. The department store will include unique offerings, such as high-tech fitting rooms, a digital styling lounge and a customization atelier, among others.

Hudson Yards will also house The Conservatory, a retail concept created by Forty Five Ten cofounder, Brian Bolke. The 6,900-square-foot store is partnering with Farfetch.com to offer 300,000 styles and will have on-site advisers and a by-appointment private client team to assist shoppers. The store will also be cashless, prompting customers to create an account at theconservatory.com to shop the store via a universal shopping cart.

Other stores at Hudson Yards will be a mix of luxury and contemporary labels, such as Louis Vuitton, Madewell, Coach, H&M, Zara, Dior and Kate Spade, among others.

Beauty

At the Neiman Marcus flagship, customers will find the BLVD Beauty Salon, which offers DreamDry blowouts, Valley manicures, Pucker eyelash extensions and Spruce & Bond brow shaping, tinting and chemical peels.

Sally Hershberger is also bringing her namesake hair salon to the site, with a 25-chair flagship and Sundays is opening its third nail studio within the complex. Other retail stores include Sephora, Atelier Cologne, MAC, Kiehl’s and The Body Shop.

Health & Wellness

Opening in June, Hudson Yards will be home to the first Equinox Hotel. The hotel is meant to be an extension of Equinox’s luxury-meets-fitness philosophy, offering personalized fitness programs, a “recovery-driven spa” and a customizable in-room mini bar with nutritional beverages. Equinox tapped Naomi Campbell to appear in the first campaign for the hotel, which was created by Nick Knight’s ShowStudio. The Drug Store, which opened its Tribeca store in September, is also setting up shop at Hudson Yards. Using parent company, Iris Nova’s, proprietary SMS technology, this store will also be cashier-less where customers pay for their Dirty Lemon wellness drinks by texting the store’s customer service representative.

Art

The site will feature a number of interactive art installations, most notably the site’s centerpiece, called the Vessel. The interactive sculpture features a spiral staircase — built with 154 interconnecting flights of stairs — that allows guests to climb above the public square and gardens. Additionally, Hudson Yards has The Shed, an arts center located where the High Line meets Hudson Yards. The Shed will be home to an array of art mediums, including dance, music, paintings, digital media and more.

Designed by Snarkitecture, the Snark Park will be another interactive art installation with rotating exhibits. Snark Park will offer custom merchandise and a Kith Treats cereal bar.

Food

Washington, D.C.-based chef José Andrés is opening his first New York project at Hudson Yards, called Mercado Little Spain. The Spanish market includes two restaurants, Mar and Leña, a Spanish diner and an all-day marketplace. Hudson Yards will feature other restaurants started by renowned chefs, including chef Costas Spiliadis’ Mediterranean seafood restaurant, Estiatorio Milos, and chef Michael Lomonaco’s Hudson Yards Grill.

Hudson Yards will be open to the public starting March 15 with hours varying per store and restaurant.

