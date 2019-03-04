Did P.T. Barnum wear boots? That’s up for debate, but Hugh Jackman, who played the legendary showman and circus creator, sure does.

The Australian actor has been named the global ambassador for R.M. Williams boots and will be featured in the brand’s ad campaigns. Jackman is the first ambassador for the brand, which was founded in Adelaide, Australia, in 1932.

His first campaign, called Undeniable Character, will launch in April. The campaign will tell the stories of the boots and their wearers.

“R.M.’s have been a part of my life across the entire journey, from my early stage days to where I am today,” Jackman said. “It’s an honor to be a part of the R.M. Williams family and to wear the brand’s iconic craftsman boot for the Undeniable Character campaign.”

Mat Hayward, chief marketing officer of R.M. Williams, added: “Undeniable Character goes to the heart of the R.M. Williams brand — the grit, the hard work and the tenacity that went in to creating the best boots in the world — the Craftsman range. For us, Hugh is the perfect embodiment of Undeniable Character and what it means as a brand, and we’re thrilled to share that story with the world.”

Jackman visited the brand’s Adelaide factory last week where he was officially introduced as the face of the brand and where he then crafted his own pair of boots.