THE E TEAM: German power brands Hugo Boss and Porsche are joining forces in 2019. The Metzingen-based apparel giant will be outfitting Porsche’s Formula E racing team when the next championship season begins.

Boss has a long history in motorsports sponsorship, and since 2017 has already served as an official partner to the electric-powered racing series. Porsche is now joining the E-powered lineup with its own works team, to be outfitted by Hugo Boss, and Boss will also now be the official outfitter to Porsche’s entire motorsports team worldwide. The looks: a trim and dynamic black Boss suit with sleek white shirt and black tie, and a supple black leather blouson, red zip-front top and black jeans. Male consumers will also be able to join the Boss-Porsche fashion team when the Porsche x Boss capsule collection hits Boss stores and online as of March.