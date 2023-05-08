Hugo Boss to Launch Denim-skewed Collection Called Hugo Blue

Hugo Boss is shining a light on denim.

As part of a brand refresh that started last year, the German company is launching Hugo Blue, a collection dedicated to denim that will debut in the summer of 2024.

The new line will sport the Hugo logo in blue and is targeted to young men and women. It is inspired by street culture and will feature jeans along with jerseys, knitwear, outerwear and accessories. Some of the pieces will be unisex.

“In line with our new brand direction and 24/7 approach, we are continuously expanding our range of casualwear offerings,” said Daniel Grieder, chief executive officer of Hugo Boss. “Building on the successful brand refresh of Hugo, it was a natural step forward for us to launch a second line under Hugo. With the new line we appeal to the younger generation of consumers and realize the brand’s full potential. We want to inspire our customers and are confident that Hugo Blue will attract new fans for Hugo.”

Hugo Blue will create four collections a year and will be sold at the same entry price as the existing Hugo line, which is destined to appeal to a younger shopper. It will launch with a marketing campaign as well as a shop concept. The products will arrive at retail in February 2024. The Boss collection features more tailored pieces and is higher in price.

Under the leadership of Grieder, who took over the reins of the fashion brand in the summer of 2020, the brand has performed well. In the first quarter of this year, revenues rose 25 percent to 968 million euros, a sales target it hit two years ahead of plan. Earnings before interest and taxes were also ahead of analyst expectations, hitting 65 million euros in the year, above the 59 million euros the market had projected.