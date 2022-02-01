Hugo Boss to Host See Now, Buy Now Show in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Boss has revealed it will unveil its see now, buy now collection at an event here on Feb. 10. This follows the launch of the brand’s new logo and social media-first campaign targeting a younger more global demographic.

Daniel Grieder, chief executive officer of Hugo Boss Group, told WWD: “This is an exciting time for our brand. We have already made great strides with our brand refresh and look forward to celebrating the new vision of Boss and creating unforgettable moments in Dubai.”

The celebration in the UAE will be largely outdoors in the desert at sunset. The brand has stated it will follow careful COVID-19 protocols at the event, which promises to include some of its new celebrity faces. The current BeYourOwnBOSS campaign features models Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Joan Smalls, rapper Future, TikTok star Khaby Lame, South Korean singer and actor Lee Min-ho, boxer Anthony Joshua, tennis player Matteo Berrettini, and German runner Alica Schmidt.

The Dubai show comes after Boss’ Milan Fashion Week event last September where Lame made his runway debut, bringing in a record 4 billion impressions for the brand in just four days.