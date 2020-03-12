Hugo Boss is showing a softer side.

The German brand has introduced its first completely animal-free men’s suit as part of its spring collection.

The suit is certified-vegan and sports the PETA-Approved Vegan logo indicating that it has been sanctioned by the animal rights group. It is made of certified organic European linen and is available in beige, dark blue and black for sale online and in stores.

“We are delighted to see that animal-friendly fashion is on the rise, and Boss is the first world-known premium brand to set this stylish milestone in men’s wear,” said PETA Germany vice president Harald Ullmann. “Kind people can now buy high-end business suits that are not only stylish and fashionable but also cruelty-free and sustainable.”

Most upscale suits are made from animal-derived materials such as wool, horsehair or silk. Dyes, glues and chemicals in clothing can also be animal-derived and have also been excluded from the new Boss suit.

Other fashion brands that use the PETA-Approved Vegan logo include Topshop and Esprit.

The suit, which retails for $895, is part of Hugo Boss’ Responsible Tailoring collection that produces pieces from traceable wool, which means it is supervised and tracked from farm to the final garment to ensure the highest animal welfare standards. The vegan suit also complements the brand’s previously launched vegan sneaker, which is made from pineapple leaves.