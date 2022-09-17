×
Hugo Boss’ Hugo Brand Introduces Denim Capsule With Replay

It drops on Sept. 28, flanked by a TikTok activation.

The Hugo x Replay denimwear capsule
The Hugo x Replay denimwear capsule collection is flanked by campaign imagery starring TikTok creators Oluwanifewa Agunbiade, Louis Powell and Isla Loba. Courtesy of Hugo

MOOD INDIGO: Hugo Boss’ young brand Hugo is teaming up with Italian denim specialist Replay for a capsule collection dropping Sept. 28.

It’s part of Hugo’s ambition to strengthen its denim offering as the brand builds its own voice complementing the Boss main line. The two brands are the result of the most recent Hugo Boss transformation and push toward broadening their appeal among younger consumers.

The capsule collection comprises trend-driven denim styles for men and women combined with easy jersey pieces. Crafted entirely from organic cotton, the men’s lineup includes a denim jacket and straight-fit jeans; a denim overshirt; matching roomy pants; a garment-dyed indigo T-shirt and hoodie, as well as a crew-neck T-shirt.

The latter will bear the capsule collection’s emblem, a combination of both brands’ logos tinged in red.

The women’s range includes boy-fit jeans in three washes and a number of drop-shouldered T-shirts, as well as a cropped jacket with raw edges and matching balloon-fit jeans.

The collection retails between 68 euros for T-shirts to 278 euros for denim jackets.

“Since our brand refresh last January, denim has established itself as one of Hugo’s codes. Replay is one of the greatest denim brands, so we thought they were the perfect partner for this collaboration,” said Miah Sullivan, senior vice president global marketing and brand communication.

Boss has been ramping up its social media profile, especially on Gen Z-friendly platform TikTok and the Hugo Replay capsule makes no exception.

TikTok creators Oluwanifewa Agunbiade, Louis Powell and Isla Loba were tapped to front campaign imagery shot in London. They were invited to style the collection adding their personal flair and accessories. Hugo is also releasing a dedicated effect on the platform, known as “Rewind Your Day,” allowing creators to post transition-like videos showcasing the collection’s versatility day-to-night.

Oluwanifewa Agunbiade fronting campaign imagery for the the Hugo x Replay capsule collection. Courtesy of Hugo

“Hugo represents one of the most relevant brands for the newest generation and has a natural contemporary way to engage with it. It also represents values such as craftsmanship, quality and progressiveness that are in line with our way of thinking and acting with our brand,” said Matteo Sinigaglia, chief executive officer of Replay.

Last year, Hugo Boss CEO Daniel Grieder, the former Tommy Hilfiger executive who joined the German giant in mid-2021 tasked with reversing the fortunes of the company, unveiled an ambitious five-year strategy for Boss, named “Claim 5,” which aims at transforming it into a lifestyle company without reneging on the brands’ roots in formalwear.

As part of it, the brand has revamped its image, extended its digital reach, created new logos and sales strategies and enlisted a wide array of influencers and celebrities.

It also shuffled its creative leadership, tapping Marco Falcioni as senior vice president of creative direction, in charge of the Hugo and Boss brands in tandem with their respective designers. The newly created role replaced that of chief brand officer helmed by Ingo Wilts, who stepped down from the executive board for personal reasons.

Falcioni is to unveil a see now, buy now fall 2022 collection for Boss on Sept. 22 as part of Milan Fashion Week.

