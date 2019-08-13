POTTERY YARN: German apparel brand Hugo Boss and Europe’s oldest porcelain manufacturer Meissen have joined forces the upcoming holiday season.

“As two German brands with a long heritage and a strong dedication for quality and design, we thought this would make for quite a beautiful union,” Hugo Boss’ chief brand officer Ingo Wilts told WWD. The idea, he recounts, was born at a Christmas party when he talked to Otto Drögsler and Jörg Ehrlich, veterans of the Metzingen-based apparel company and founders of German fashion brand Odeeh, who had just become creative directors for Meissen.

Founded in 1710, Meissen is the oldest porcelain manufacturer in Europe and still operates from its historical premises in the namesake Saxonian town, where every piece is cast and handpainted to this day.

The Boss collection exalts graphic black-and-white patterns of five animals originally designed by Meissen’s up-and-coming porcelain sculptor Maximilian Hagstotz. They appear on men’s and women’s casualwear and formalwear, a range of accessories, and five porcelain figures and mugs. The items are to hit Hugo Boss and Meissen stores worldwide in November.

Hugo Boss plans to make a donation to the Elephants for Africa, an NGO devoted to wildlife conservation.