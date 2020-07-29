Hugo Boss used the pandemic to revamp its Manhattan SoHo flagship, which has reopened in a new location.

The store, at 568 Broadway at Prince Street, is in the landmark Havemeyer Building, which was built in 1895 as a sewing factory and later converted into a 300,000-square-foot office building with 12-foot ceilings and large windows. The brand had previously been located in a slightly smaller space down the block at 555 Broadway.

The new design is minimalistic and intended to mimic the open layout of an art gallery. It uses concrete, white- and marble-optic surfaces and polished chrome accents.

“New York City is one of the greatest destinations for shopping, and SoHo is well known as one of the most inspiring places in the city to shop,” said Stephan Born, president and chief executive officer of Hugo Boss Americas. “Hugo Boss recognizes the opportunity and importance of continuing to invest in SoHo with a unique new store concept, innovative design and expanded retail space.”

The 5,000-square-foot store carries the company’s men’s and women’s collections and will also offer the brand’s 20th anniversary women’s collection this fall. The selection ranges from men’s ath-leisurewear, casualwear, sportswear and tailored clothing to footwear and accessories. It also integrates digital content from the brand’s latest ad campaigns and fashion shows shown on LED screens in the store.

In addition to in-person shopping, the store allows customers to book virtual appointments for curbside pickup or home delivery.