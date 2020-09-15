German marquee brand Hugo Boss will launch a new capsule collection created together with German influencer Caro Daur in October. Daur, a 25-year-old Hamburg-based model, has been described as Germany’s most successful influencer; she has 2.5 million followers on Instagram, has been the face of MAC cosmetics collections and worked on projects for the likes of Salvatore Ferragamo, Dolce & Gabbana and Cartier, among others.

The Hugo Boss collection will include 15 pieces and two accessories, based on Daur’s take on classic women’s wear staples at the brand.

Working with Daur was not about increasing the brand’s appeal to a younger audience, or even in the company’s home market, where Daur is well known on the red carpet, Hugo Boss chief brand officer, Ingo Wilts, told WWD. “We have worked with Caro many times over the years for different occasions because strong and successful women like her inspire us,” he continued. “Caro embodies exactly what the Boss woman stands for.”