Hugo Boss has turned to a musical legend as inspiration for a special capsule debuting this month: David Bowie.

Called Hugo Loves Bowie, the men’s and women’s collection is designed to pay tribute to the late singer and his style. This is the first time the brand has created a tribute collection.

Bowie’s 1977-79 “Berlin Trilogy,” which was inspired by the German capital and consists of the albums “Low,” “Heroes” and “Lodger,” is referenced throughout the capsule. One sweatshirt, designed in tribute to the 1977 album “Heroes,” features photographs of Bowie shot for the album’s cover by Masayoshi Sukita. Alongside this, accessories and T-shirts are printed with the original slogan used to promote the album — “Tomorrow belongs to those who can hear it coming.”

“David Bowie was a rebel spirit who lived life on his own terms,” said Bart de Backer, senior head of design for Hugo Menswear. “This capsule is an opportunity for us to celebrate the impact he had on the world and the values that we share.”

The collection goes on sale Jan. 15 on the Hugo Boss web site, in its Hugo stores and other select retail stores worldwide.

The Hugo line has been closely connected and inspired by music. Last summer, it tapped Liam Payne, a U.K. singer and former member of One Direction, to be the first brand ambassador of the younger-skewed line and the face of its bodywear collection and fragrance. That relationship continues.