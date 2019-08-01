Artist Hunt Slonem doesn’t want his work to just hang on the wall.

Following his initial capsule launch of summer accessories — silk scarves, sarongs, hats and totes — featuring prints from his colorful artwork, Slonem is expanding to the bedroom and dining room. This fall, the artist is releasing a line of home goods and tabletop items exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman and the artist’s online store. The expanded collection will include bedding, napkins, bowls and placemats, all featuring his abstract renderings of bunnies, birds and butterflies.

“Instead of my work’s inspiration having come from mainstream culture, mine comes from nature,” the artist says in a statement revealing the collection, partially available at Bergdorf Goodman in October. “I’m now turning my image making into mainstream culture rather than have it be derived from it.”

More from WWD:

The Dive Motel & Swim Club Stakes a New Path for Nashville’s Dickerson Pike

WWD List: The 7 Best Tiki Bars in New York

Ray’s Is the Downtown Dive Bar You’ve Missed