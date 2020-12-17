Morehouse College and Huntsman Savile Row have teamed up to create a new scholarship program.

The Huntsman Savile Row Honors Student Scholarship will recognize and support five of the college’s leading scholars through both a cash award and a wardrobe.

This year five honors students — Christian Porter, Hermy Mesidor, Cortney Mays, Yusuf Lewis, and Dawud Crayton — will each receive a bespoke Huntsman suit and a $10,000 award to use for their post-graduate careers.

Dr. David A. Thomas, president of Morehouse, along with Ebs Burnough, vice chairman of the board of Sundance Institute and ex-White House deputy social secretary, and his husband, hedge fund founder and Huntsman owner Pierre Lagrange, conceived of the scholarship program as a way to nurture America’s next generation of African American business leaders.

The Atlanta-based school is a historically Black men’s liberal arts college and its ethos centers around what it calls Six Wells: well-dressed, well-spoken, well-traveled, well-balanced, well-read, and well-written. This mission resonated with the famed London-based tailor, which has dressed royalty, celebrities, politicians and well-heeled men since its founding in 1849.

According to the college, it shares Huntsman’s view that “wearing a well-tailored suit is about more than just a garment — it’s about empowerment, confidence, individuality, and what you feel capable of while wearing it.”