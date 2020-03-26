Huntsman Savile Row is doing its part to get peoples’ minds off the coronavirus pandemic.

The custom tailor is moving ahead with its Design Your Own Tweed competition, an annual contest that has drawn more than 400 entries from around the world in prior years.

The winning design will be placed in the Huntsman archives and the winner will receive two pairs of Huntsman’s bespoke slippers created from their custom cloth design.

Previous winners have included Nebraska native Mark Lorenzen, who designed a houndstooth pattern in muted greens and grays inspired by Scottish landscapes, and London-based Kyle Dawney, who created a tweed inspired by vintage Huntsman suits and linings.

Pierre Lagrange, owner of Huntsman Savile Row, said, “Designing your own tweed is an unforgettable experience. The competition gives entrants a direct look into the Huntsman archives and how our exclusive house tweeds have been created for more than 170 years. Each year we have been astounded by participants’ designs and are always inspired by their creativity.”

The entries will be reviewed by a panel of global judges who will select the top 10, at which point Lagrange and Huntsman creative director Campbell Carey will select the winner, who will named in May.