Hurley Drops NFT Digital Collectibles and New Super Surfer Game

Hurley, the Huntington Beach, California-based surf brand, will introduce a Hurley Super Surfer Game and the Hurleyverse, a way for the brand to merge gaming, the world of blockchain technology, and its surf DNA.

Dropping Aug. 30, Hurley gaming fans can purchase Hurley NFT digital collectible players, which are surf-ready sloths inspired by the sport’s greatest athletes. Available for purchase on Jump.Trade for $50 each, the non-fungible token avatars can be used in the Hurley Super Surfer Game and come with exclusive Hurley styles and an actual Hurley black hoodie.

“Hurley will always be right in the middle of the action, engaging our fans in new ways. We know our athletes and consumers look for immersive and fun experiences, and we wanted them to be able to play across both the physical and digital worlds,” said Ralph Gindi, chief operating officer of Bluestar Alliance, which acquired Hurley in 2019.

Hurley NFTs pre-booking opened Aug. 1. The Hurley Super Loot Box Packs come with a series of NFTs featuring the surfing sloths “Reef” and “Sandy,” and aesthetics and accessories.

NFT avatar or not, gamers are welcome to drop in, dodge sea monsters, and collect Hurley Sand Dollars as they ride waves of varying degree of skill level when the Hurley Super Surfer game becomes available for download on Google Play and the App Store on Aug. 30. The NFT-integrated version of the game updates on Sept. 29.