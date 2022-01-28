EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Martens to Head Fashion Jury at 2022 Hyères Festival

PARIS — Glenn Martens, creative director of Y/Project and Diesel, has been chosen as president of the fashion jury at the 37th edition of the Hyères International Festival of Fashion and Photography.

The announcement was made at Chanel’s recently inaugurated hub for specialty crafts on Friday evening.

The accessories jury will be led by Aska Yamashita, the artistic director of Chanel-owned embroidery workshop Atelier Montex, while Belgian visual artist Pierre Debusschere, who has worked with the likes of Raf Simons and Beyoncé, will be heading the one for photography.

Considered a major launchpad for fashion designers, the festival is scheduled for Oct. 14 to 16, having moved to this fall slot in 2021 due to pandemic-related disruptions. Instagram is joining the festival’s partners as of this edition.

This year’s exhibition at the modernist Villa Noailles in Hyères will be designed by Paris-based interior architects Marc-Antoine Biehler and Amaury Graveleine, who won the Visual Merchandising Prize awarded by Chanel at the 2021 Design Parade Toulon interior design festival, also led by Blanc.

Per tradition, last year’s Première Vision Grand Prize winner, British designer Ifeanyi Okwuadi, will join the fashion jury.

The 10 finalists will be competing for the Première Vision Grand Prize, the main fashion prize; the 19M Chanel Métiers d’Art prize; the Chloé prize, and the award for sustainable design introduced last year.

New this season is a prize offered by the “Atelier des Matières,” a social and environmental responsibility initiative to give new life to unused materials and unsold finished merchandise, which is deconstructed to be reused in new items. The designer winning this prize will get access to a selection of fabrics and leathers worth 10,000 euros.

Founded and headed by Jean-Pierre Blanc, the Hyères festival has revealed talents such as Viktor & Rolf; Saint Laurent artistic director Anthony Vaccarello; Paco Rabanne’s Julien Dossena, and Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, who design men’s label Botter.

Martens, who just presented Y/Project’s fall 2022 line and the one-off couture collection he designed for Jean Paul Gaultier, will be presenting an all-gender wardrobe for Diesel’s fall 2022 show, slated for 1 p.m. CET on Feb. 23 at Milan Fashion Week.