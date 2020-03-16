RAIN CHECK: The Hyères International Festival of Fashion and Photography has postponed its 35th edition, due to take place from April 23 to 27, until October due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Jean-Pierre Blanc, the festival’s founder, revealed the decision on the Instagram Stories of Villa Noailles, the modernist villa built in the Twenties that hosts the annual event. Although no exact dates have been set, he said the festival would take place after Paris Fashion Week and before the FIAC art fair.

“Sorry for all this trouble, but we promise you an incredible and amazing 35th edition of the Hyères fashion festival,” Blanc said in English.

Jonathan Anderson is set to head the fashion jury of the festival; Paolo Roversi will lead the photography jury, and Hubert Barrère, artistic director of Chanel-owned embroiderer Maison Lesage, will take the lead for the accessories prize.

Sponsors of the prize include Chanel, Hermès, Chloé, Première Vision, Galeries Lafayette and Swarovski, among others.

The festival has been a launchpad for many fashion designers, including Paco Rabanne’s Julien Dossena, Viktor & Rolf, Anthony Vaccarello and, most recently, Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, who were named creative directors of Nina Ricci mere months after winning Hyères and reaching the final stage of the LVMH Prize.