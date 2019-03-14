JAPAN PLAN: Hypebeast is making quick moves. After switching to the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange last week, its first order of business was to reveal an expansion into Japan, with the creation of Hypebeast Japan Ltd.

Akihiro Wajima, formerly a director at Farfetch Japan, has been appointed in charge of the new subsidiary, which is expected to complete its registration by the end of this month. Hypebeast operates a separate Japanese language site in addition to sites with content in French, Chinese, Korean and English. Wajima’s background in e-commerce is likely to come in handy as the platform expands its commerce business, alongside editorial.

“We are ready to take our business in Japan to the next level. As a first step, we will focus on expanding local editorial coverage and content in Japan, which will help to connect its unique cultural voice to the rest of the world through our Hypebeast platform,” said Kevin Ma, founder and chief executive officer of Hypebeast Ltd.

“I am pleased to lead Hypebeast Japan Ltd. and help the team to achieve a new level. Along with Kevin Ma and the team, I am sure we will achieve something exciting together and build a strong presence in Japan,” Wajima said.