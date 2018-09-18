HYPE MASTER–The promise of the first-ever festival from streetwear authority Hypebeast was enough to get its audience of sneakerheads buzzing. Then on Monday evening, the hype got even more real, once Hypebeast founder Kevin Ma offered to pay for all the tickets himself, making the event free of charge for all.

Hypefest, taking place in Brooklyn on Oct. 6 to 7, was initially set to welcome up to 15,000 people at $50 per ticket.

Posting on Instagram, Ma wrote: “Culture and learning shouldn’t have a price attached to it. I will personally cover the cost of tickets to make Hypefest a free experience for all.”

“Over a decade ago, I began a website documenting the things we love. Next month we will be holding our very first festival @hypefest which will bring our culture to life. To celebrate this moment, I will be personally covering the cost of tickets to provide free tickets for everyone. All are welcome to come share this moment with us. Tickets available tomorrow 12PM EST on hypefest.com.”

The description for the event online also adds: “No class system, no line-skipping, no scalping; just the best festival experience possible.”

Although details such as the venue remain vague, it promises music, art, fashion and footwear, as planned by the Hypefest committee which includes Colette founder Sarah Andelman and Hiroshi Fujiwara, musician and frequent fashion brand collaborator.

Ticket prices for this event may be waived, but Hypefest will still provide potential revenue streams from the sale of exclusive products on site from the likes of Undercover, Sacai, Heron Preston, Awake NY and more.

The festival is what the company calls its “most ambitious project to date” and continues a trend of the firm seeking out offline projects.

Hypebeast launched its first ever physical pop up store last October, although a party to celebrate that ended with dozens of guests reporting eye and skin injuries after improper UVC lighting was installed instead of black lights.