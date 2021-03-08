HyperX, the gaming division of memory manufacturer Kingston Technology Co., is introducing its first original apparel collection.

Manufactured by longtime partner Champion, the collection named GG, which is short for “good game,” is comprised of a T-shirt, hoodie, hats and a face mask, ranging in price from $10 to $60. The pieces are crafted with Champion’s fabrics including Powerblend fleece hoodie and stretch fit hat and feature HyperX branding. The collection will be available on the HyperX website exclusively in the U.S., and will only be direct to consumer.

“We’ve been working on this for about a year now,” said Stephanie Winkler, HyperX strategic marketing manager. “Gamer clothes get caught up between comfort and athleticwear and what we wanted to do was create designs that speak to the gamer and all of us. Something to wear every day in your work from home and school from home life but also something to wear when you’re gaming.”

Winkler said the name GG is a sign of good sportsmanship, which HyperX hopes to promote with this collection and in general.

The collection follows HyperX and Champion’s two collaboration collections in 2019 and 2020. Winkler said the first collaboration sold out within 24 hours and the second sold out of all apparel in the first 24 hours.

“We consider those great successes,” Winkler said. “You can look forward to cool stuff in regards to Champion and HyperX going forward.”

But in regards to the apparel collection, Winkler said the collection is evergreen and meant to be accessible, with the goal to always have apparel available for fans.