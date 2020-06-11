HyperX has tapped StockX as a partner for the 2020 edition of the HyperX Showdown.

The gaming division of Kingston Technology Co., HyperX held its first Showdown event in 2017 and last year’s edition was held in Las Vegas at the HyperX Esports Arena at the Luxor Hotel and Casino. This year’s will be online-only.

The event will be eight weeks of gaming entertainment bringing together musicians, athletes and gamers in the world of e-sports, including NBA stars Gordon Hayward, DeMarcus Cousins and Mikal Bridges, Pittsburgh Steeler Juju Smith-Schuster, and rappers Future, Offset and Young Thug. The event begins on June 16, featuring music artists Afro Jack and Nicky Romero, who will compete playing “Call of Duty: Warzone” with players from the London Royal Ravens.

StockX is taking part in the event, hosting giveaways in collaboration with celebrity players. Fans watching the Showdown via livestream can sign up to win a pair of sneakers.

“Fashion is an important element of self-expression for our community, and we think StockX is the world’s best marketplace for apparel and shoes,” said Dustin Illingworth, head of influencers and e-sports at HyperX. “The stars of each given week will select an item of apparel from StockX’s inventory. That item will then be discounted for HyperX Showdown viewers, and there will also be a giveaway where viewers can win the item.”

Illingworth added that he believes fashion and gaming go hand-in-hand “as modes of self-expression.

“We think the overlap between gaming and fashion is very broad, and we expect to see a lot more activity between these two sectors of pop culture,” he added. “You’ll find HyperX at the vanguard of these efforts, as we work to show ‘We’re All Gamers’ in our programming and activations.”

HyperX Showdown will be available to watch on Twitch, beginning on June 16.