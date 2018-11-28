South Korean motor giant Hyundai is looking to fashion to help it attract a new customer base.

The company has a new lifestyle events platform called Hyundai Style Nite, and it is kicking off the venture with a fashion collaboration. The fashion collection, a collaboration between American celebrity stylist Ty Hunter and Korean star designer Yoonhee Park of Greedilous, consists of 20 looks. The looks are inspired by Hyundai’s latest SUV, The Palisade, meaning that they incorporate the company’s logo and other “hints” connected to the SUV.

The point of the platform is to connect with a younger, trend-focused Millennial consumer who has a broad range of interests that includes music, fashion and art, as well as cars. The new collaboration coincides with a brand new social media channel on Wednesday, @Hyundai.Lifestyle, for the motor company. Hyundai has in the past teamed up with members of the fashion community. Two years ago it collaborated with Thom Browne on custom uniforms for The Hyundai Motor Studio.

Hunter is best known for his work with Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams. He hosted the first Style Nite in L.A. on Tuesday at a private member’s club in West Hollywood. Wonhong Cho, vice president for customer experience at Hyundai Motor Co., said of the new focus on fashion and lifestyle: “There’s no better way to build an authentic connection with customers than through culture; music and fashion in particular. We are planning to get closer with customers through interesting cultural events, starting with Style Nite.”