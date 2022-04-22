×
i-D Magazine Marks Anniversary with Book Launch at Dover Street Market

The celebration of the release of "i-D: Wink and Smile!: The First Forty Years," was followed by a party at Kachette in Shoreditch the next day.

Dovile Drizyte, Juergen Teller and Alastair
Dovile Drizyte, Juergen Teller and Alastair McKimm attend the launch of new book "i-D: Wink + Smile! The First Forty Years" at Dover Street Market Courtesy

MAKING A TOAST: Alumni and collaborators of i-D magazine gathered earlier this week at Dover Street Market London to mark the launch of the new book “i-D: Wink and Smile!: The First Forty Years,” published by Rizzoli.

Alastair McKimm, the magazine’s editor in chief, welcomed guests including Kate Moss, Edward Enninful, Simone Rocha, Supriya Lele, Juergen Teller, Dovile Drizyte, Mert Alas, and Guido Palau for a cocktail reception, followed by a dinner catered by Rose Bakery.

The celebration continued the following evening with a party at Kachette at Shoreditch in East London. Attendees included Iris Law, Ikram Abdi Omar, Joanna Kuchta, and Leonie Elliott, and there was a special performance by British rapper Headie One.

i-D magazine poster, a collage of iconic covers over the years
i-D magazine poster, a collage of iconic covers over the years Courtesy

The book, edited by McKimm, offers a 360-degree summary of the magazine’s history and cultural impact over the years.

McKimm described the book as “a guide through the history of i-D magazine, from hand-stapled punk zine to the best fashion magazine in the world, telling the story through the pages that defined, and are still defining, style.”

Divided by decade, the book features a mix of original spreads and covers of the magazine, with images of Rihanna, Madonna, Amy Winehouse, Björk, Vivienne Westwood, Naomi Campbell and Justin Bieber. It includes the work of David Sims, Wolfgang Tillmans, Tyler Mitchell, Harley Weir, Enninful, and Teller.

Priced at $75, the new book also includes reprinted stories and archival imagery. There are also reflections by Moss, Helmut Lang, Sade, Raf Simons, Victoria Beckham, Jeremy Scott, and Phoebe Philo about being in front of the camera during their careers. There is also a celebratory poster.

Founded in 1980 by Terry Jones, i-D was acquired by Vice Media in 2012. Under the current ownership, the magazine expanded into 11 international editions and launched i-D Asia, a dedicated channel to celebrate fashion, culture, identity, and youth in Asia.

