i-D Marks 40, Ozma Celebrates Fete, Murphy and James Honored

MAKING A TOAST: Alumni and collaborators of i-D magazine gathered last week at Dover Street Market London to mark the launch of the new book “i-D: Wink and Smile!: The First Forty Years,” published by Rizzoli.

Alastair McKimm, the magazine’s editor in chief, welcomed guests including Kate Moss, Edward Enninful, Simone Rocha, Supriya Lele, Juergen Teller, Dovile Drizyte, Mert Alas and Guido Palau for a cocktail reception, followed by a dinner catered by Rose Bakery.

The celebration continued the following evening with a party at Kachette at Shoreditch in East London. Attendees included Iris Law, Ikram Abdi Omar, Joanna Kuchta and Leonie Elliott, and there was a special performance by British rapper Headie One.

I-D magazine poster with a collage of iconic covers over the years Courtesy

The book, edited by McKimm, offers a 360-degree summary of the magazine’s history and cultural impact over the years.

McKimm described the book as “a guide through the history of i-D magazine, from hand-stapled punk zine to the best fashion magazine in the world, telling the story through the pages that defined, and are still defining, style.”

Divided by decade, the book features a mix of original spreads and covers of the magazine, with images of Rihanna, Madonna, Amy Winehouse, Björk, Vivienne Westwood, Naomi Campbell and Justin Bieber. It includes the work of Enninful, Teller, David Sims, Wolfgang Tillmans, Tyler Mitchell and Harley Weir.

Priced at $75, the new book also includes reprinted stories and archival imagery. There are also reflections by Moss, Helmut Lang, Sade, Raf Simons, Victoria Beckham, Jeremy Scott, and Phoebe Philo about being in front of the camera during their careers. There is also a celebratory poster.

Founded in 1980 by Terry Jones, i-D was acquired by Vice Media in 2012. Under the current ownership, the magazine expanded into 11 international editions and launched i-D Asia, a dedicated channel to celebrate fashion, culture, identity and youth in Asia. — TIANWEI ZHANG



FETING FETE: Ozma, the Los Angeles-based brand, gathered female founders and artists to celebrate its latest collection, Fête.

Designed by Heidi Baker, the company produces apparel in small batches, using natural fibers. Baker, who was formerly at Levi Strauss & Co. for more than seven years, launched the business in 2015. Produced in L.A. and Peru, she focuses on sustainably sourced and biodegradable textiles, using raw silk, washed linen and drapey cupro.

With Ozma, the aim is to offer simplicity, “inspired by the freedom of living with less…amplifying what matters, editing out what doesn’t,” according to Baker.

The line, a mini capsule priced $158 to $298, utilizes organic manta cotton, laundered linen and silk linen. The palette, like all of the brand’s creations, are inspired by the colors of the earth, land and sea — shades of soft nudes, browns, greens and blues.

Courtney Madison, Natasha Wheat and Heidi Baker. Courtesy/Quinn Moss

Donning looks from the launch — dresses, jumpsuits, top and trouser sets — guests included stylist Courtney Madison; artist Natasha Wheat; jewelry designer Sophie Monet; model and performer Hannah Faust; Val Quant Zecchetto of footwear brand Loq; Neada Deters of Lesse skin care; Sophia Moreno-Bunge, owner of Isa Isa Floral; Katie Dalebout, host of the “Let It Out” podcast, and Natasha Garret of Roam Vintage.

The al fresco dinner, produced by Betsy Simon, featured all women-owned businesses, with main courses created by boutique catering service The Culinistas, accompanied by Cambria Wine, and dessert made by L.A. shop Valerie Confections. — RYMA CHIKHOUNE

MURPHY, JAMES HONORED: Maison de Mode, the luxury e-tailer offering sustainable fashion, hosted its fifth annual Sustainable Style Awards at The West Hollywood Edition in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The event aimed “to shine a light on eco-friendly fashion and celebrate impactful individuals in Hollywood and beyond that are using their own creativity to create a healthier, more prosperous planet,” Maison de Mode founder Hassan Pierre told WWD in an exclusive statement.

The evening honored model Carolyn Murphy and designer Aurora James, founder of the 15 Percent Pledge.

Maison de Mode has partnered with the Edition to offer a curation of products at the hotel’s spa. Courtesy

“We are a marketplace that encourages innovation with the earth in mind,” Pierre continued. “We aim to give brands that share our ethos the recognition they deserve. We believe in empowering individuality, with a mission to be the global platform for sustainable fashion, connecting creators, curators and consumers for a better tomorrow.”

Guests dined on a vegetable-heavy menu with plant-based meat by Impossible Foods, prepared by chef John Fraser of Ardor.

Beyond the event, Maison de Mode — which produces in-person pop-up concepts — has partnered with the Edition to offer a selection of products at the hotel’s spa. Goods include Lacoste polos (made of recycled cotton), swimwear by La Gotta, sunglasses by Westward Leaning and jewelry by Shashi.

“We are looking into more opportunities for shoppers to experience Maison de Mode in person which will allow them to learn more about their personal missions relating to sustainability as well as the expert craftsmanship behind their products’ designs,” said Pierre.

Maison de Mode has also created a “stay package” in partnership with the Edition — a gift bag of sustainably minded products — for those who book a hotel suite, villa or penthouse from May 22 to June 30, with rates starting at $1,300 per night. — R.C.