THE DIGITAL ROUTE: As it gears up for international expansion — to the Americas, next — Sham Kar Wai’s Hong Kong-based retail conglomerate I.T is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a one-day pop-up exhibit in Paris Tuesday as well as exclusive products with 100 different labels sold online. The emphasis is on streetwear.

The company teamed with Just an Idea, Sarah Andelman’s consultancy agency as well as Kerry Murphy, founder of The Fabricant, who was the creative force behind the digital fashion experiences of the futuristic display in a Marais, France-district showroom.

Rows of screen-lined, glass displays feature merchandise, while images of clothing are projected on the screens.

In one glass display, an Ambush teddy bear charm, rotates on a shelf above a pair of muddied, white Golden Goose superstar sneakers, also rotating.

A silvery Marques’Almeida puffer coat sits in a display case nearby, a plastic hand shoots down beside it, clutching a shiny Acne tote bag with colorful portrait of a man with a green ponytail on top of his head.

Tucked to one side, visitors can film themselves in a room with swirling, shiny confetti of all colors. Gadgets are on the other side of the room, including a Cire Trudon Ernesto candle, a cupcake-shaped Papelaria notepad and a Kaweco rollerball pen.

British architect Jamie Fobert was also involved in the exhibit of see-now-buy-now products. Brand partners include Off-White; I.T’s A Bathing Ape; Heron Preston, and MSGM.