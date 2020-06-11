Many of today’s biggest celebrities are taking part in a new social media campaign that is calling on white people to act against systemic racism.

#ITakeResponsibility is a new campaign created by Confluential Content in partnership with the NAACP in response to the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Several white celebrities are participating in the campaign, including the likes of Aaron Paul, Aly Raisman, Bryce Dallas Howard, Debra Messing, Julianne Moore, Justin Theroux, Kesha, Kristen Bell, Sarah Paulson and Stanley Tucci, among others. The celebrities appear in a black-and-white video where they claim responsibility for the times they did not speak out against racism and pledge to take action going forward.

The campaign’s web site offers resources to learn more about issues facing the Black community, including links to grassroots organizations such as The Black Visions Collective Movement, Reclaim the Block, The Know Your Rights Camp and Black Lives Matter, among others. The web site also offers ways to donate to organizations like the NAACP and the Bail Project, as well as to the families of Floyd, Taylor and Arbery.

The #ITakeResponsibility campaign follows several other social media initiatives that aim to amplify the voices of people of color and spotlight issues of racial injustice across the country. This week, leading Black women are taking over the Instagram accounts of white celebrities in the #ShareTheMicNow campaign to amplify the work Black women are doing to enact change. The #QuietAsWereKept campaign, which takes place on Thursday, calls for a day of solidarity to show support for women of color in media who have endured racism and discrimination in the workplace.

