Initiatives in Art and Culture, which educates audiences in fashion, fine, decorative and visual arts, has set its 20th anniversary conference for Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 in New York titled “Vortex.” The conference will explore the communications revolution and its impact on the evolution, design and sale of contemporary fashion and accessories.

The event, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, will be held at the Museum of the City of New York at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street. It will focus on change, possibility and uncertainty and how it relates to fashion. Cutting-edge technology, collaborations and the roles of traditional versus new media will be explored.

Among those who will be speaking are Ivan Bart, president, IMG Models and Fashion Properties; Jason Wu; Rebecca Minkoff; Robert Verdi, entrepreneur, celebrity stylist and TV personality; Jyothi Rao, president of Intermix; Constance C.R. White, journalist and author of “How to Slay: Inspiration from Black Kings and Queens of Style;” Karen Giberson, president, Accessories Council; Alexandra Mor, haute jewelry designer; Mickey Alam Khan, founder and editor in chief of Luxury Daily; Gary A. Wassner, chief executive officer of Hilldun Corp., and Deirdre Featherstone, private New York-based jeweler.

“IAC’s conference, Vortex, provides a 360 degree spectrum, whether it be in regard to cutting-edge fashion and accessories, issues pertaining to diversity and inclusion, sustainability, and style,” said Lisa Koenigsberg, president and founder of Initiatives in Art and Culture.