ICE-MOJIS: Iceberg is once again teaming with Kailand Morris, the son of Stevie Wonder and the creative head of the House of Kom brand, this time for a capsule collection launching in July.

The capsule will include unfussy styles nodding to streetwear and sportswear, incorporating creative director James Long’s signature psychedelic take with drawings created by Morris.

Puffer jackets and pants, anorak vests, T-shirts and accessories, all rendered in vibrant and colorful hues including orange, blue and taupe, are splashed with the brand’s logo and embellished with stylized flowers and emojis.

Marking the launch of the collection, the company released a teaser video and images showing Morris at work on the collection, hand spraying the playful images appearing throughout the lineup.

Long has known Morris since the latter walked the Italian brand’s runway show for spring 2019 during London Fashion Week. Earlier this year, they joined forces on a limited-edition T-shirt available in 175 pieces that were donated to the Watts Empowerment Center charity organization.

Iceberg is controlled by Gilmar Group, which also produces and distributes brands including Vivetta and Paolo Pecora. Long was first named Iceberg’s men’s wear designer, succeeding Federico Curradi, at the end of 2015 and six months later, the company also handed him the creative direction of Iceberg’s women’s wear line, which was previously designed by Arthur Arbesser.