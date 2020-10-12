EMPOWERING YOUTH: Iceberg is joining the wave of solidarity spurred by the pandemic.

The Italian fashion brand has forged ties with Kailand Morris, the son of Stevie Wonder and the creative head of the Kai Milla brand, creating a limited-edition T-shirt available in 175 pieces that will be donated to the Watts Empowerment Center charity organization.

In addition to donating the T-shirts to families benefited by the center and to celebrities to raise awareness on the charity’s work, Iceberg has also pledged to donate an undisclosed sum to the Watts Empowerment Center.

Founded by the Red Eye network of nonprofits, the organization runs a 12,900-square-foot facility in Los Angeles that houses an outdoor learning hub helping children with scarce to no access to technology and Internet connection to attend their virtual schooling imposed by the COVID-19.

“The Watts Empowerment Center was brought to our attention by Morris and we at Iceberg felt as passionate as he does to support the work of this incredible and important charity. Our collaborative T-shirt is a symbol of family and positivity,” said James Long, Iceberg’s creative director. He and Morris first met in 2018 when the latter walked the Italian brand’s runway show for spring 2019 during London Fashion Week.

The T-shirts are emblazoned with the charity logo, flanked by those of Iceberg and Kom Worldwide, the nonprofit organization founded by Morris, as well as by a city skyline, all are done in the style of kids’ crayon drawings.

“A huge passion of mine ever since I was a kid was to be able to provide and give back to communities, families, people…all around the world. Now being able to do so through a work field that I am also very passionate about, which is fashion design, is a true dream come true,” Morris noted.

The initiative is to be feted on Oct. 14 with a socially distanced party at the center.

Iceberg is controlled by Gilmar Group, which also produces and distributes the collections of brands including Vivetta and Paolo Pecora. Long was first named Iceberg’s men’s wear designer, succeeding Federico Curradi, at the end of 2015 and six months later, the company handed him the creative direction of Iceberg’s women’s wear line, which was previously designed by Arthur Arbesser.