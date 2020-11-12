The fashion season cycle keeps changing as brands advance toward a more sustainable approach due to the growing threat of climate change, giving way toward more seasonless offerings and a system that isn’t flooded with overproduction. Enter Idioma Studio, a New York-based fashion label and cultural platform that allows creatives from different disciplines to generate dialogue about contemporary culture through the lens of fashion. “We feel that in order to create fashion that is relevant we have to do more than just make nice clothes; we aspire to make clothing with meaning, to make sociological or political discourse while also developing the brand as a cultural platform,” said Joel De La Rosa and Nabila Brache, the design duo who hails from the Dominican Republic who founded the brand in 2019. Neither was classically trained in fashion design: Brache studied fashion merchandising and has had stints at high-end brands such as The Row and Acne Studios, while De La Rosa studied business administration and worked closely with Savile Row tailor David Reeves. They point to the Internet as their guiding map toward learning the ins and outs of design. Their second release, titled “World on a Wire” after the 1973 film by director Rainer Werner Fassbinder, is an exploration of the tension between machine and humanity and is comprised of five looks that merge strong tailoring with luxurious fabrications, soft dresses and embroidery.

The collection is priced between $85 and $1,200, and will be available at Idioma Studio’s web site, which will launch at the end of November.