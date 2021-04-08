DYNAMIC DUOS: To celebrate World Art Day on April 15, IFF has released a book for clients, called “Artists of Perfumery,” which recounts its perfumers’ stories, thoughts and inspirations.

Twenty-nine perfumers at the fragrance and flavors supplier, in Paris, New York, Dubai and San Paulo, are profiled in the tome.

Carlos Benaïm says in the book: “Like a painter, I set out to express my own approach to a subject. I try things out. I use new materials, I push the envelope, I return to the drawing board. Perfume is endless.”

Napoleão Bastos is quoted, remarking: “Perfumers are spoiled! We can materialize even our most fleeting, illogical, deepest thoughts. The possibilities are marvelous.”

IFF is also gearing up to have 10 of its perfumers speak individually with artists — from various domains — that inspire them in Instagram Live sessions running from April 12 to 16.

Dominique Ropion, for instance, will speak with historian and writer Élisabeth Feydeau; Fanny Bal is to chat with pastry chef Nicolas Bernardé, and Céline Barel will dialog with contemporary artist Sarah Meyohas.

The live programming, coming in a mix of French and English, will be shown on IFF’s Instagram account, @artofperfumeryatiff, and on the participants’ own accounts. Then the interviews are to be accessible in IGTV format on IFF’s Instagram feed.

Judith Gross, vice president of creation and design, branding and marketing fragrances at IFF, explained that the genesis of the project came years ago, when Nicolas Mirzayantz was appointed head of the fragrance business, in 2006.

“He had a vision for fine fragrance, which was really going counter to what the rest of the industry had traditionally been doing,” she said, referring to perfumers working solo.

Mirzayantz established a collaborative model, which became the industry standard today, continued Gross.

“That was really something that transformed the industry, and his vision behind this was that our perfumers are artists, are creators,” she said. “The same thing was happening in the world of art, where there were a lot of collectives of artists being born and innovating in ways that would have [been impossible] had they remained alone in their creation.”

