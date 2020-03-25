BACK TO SCHOOL: As per the French government’s instructions in response to the coronavirus, all schools in the country have been shut since March 16 for the foreseeable future.

Despite this, French fashion school IFM, or Institut Français de la mode, still wants students to keep their fashion credentials up to date: Starting March 30, the school will broadcast a free four-week-long online course titled “Understanding Fashion: from Business to Culture.”

The course, which is directed by IFM professor Benjamin Simmenauer and presented in English with various subtitling options, was initially broadcast in September 2019 to over 11,000 viewers tuning in from all around the world.

It features a number of professionals from the fashion world who set out to explore fashion as both a cultural phenomenon and a creative industry: The course is peppered with videos in which appear Francesca Bellettini, chief executive officer of Saint Laurent; Bruno Pavlovsky, president of fashion at Chanel; Sidney Toledano, ceo of LVMH Fashion Group; Christelle Kocher of Koché; Simon Porte Jacquemus, and Sir Paul Smith.

Topics covered range from decoding silhouettes to the relationship between press and fashion, as well as trends, gender representations, social issues and subcultures.

The course is available free of charge upon registering on online training platform FutureLearn.