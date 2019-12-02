Gucci and Snap Inc. are hosting a private event during Art Basel Miami Beach — and there are rumblings that Iggy Pop will show.

The fashion label and camera/social media company have come together to throw the party in celebration of “Duck Duck,” a short film by Harmony Korine — the cult director known for “Kids,” “Spring Break” and “Gummo.”

“Duck Duck” diverges from both his art house and big-screen films, though: This movie was shot using Snap Inc.’s Spectacles 3 glasses.

At the party, taking place at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, guests can watch “Duck Duck” play over the course of the evening. They’ll also be treated to a live performance, rumored to be Iggy Pop.

Korine has a relationship with Gucci that’s blossomed over the past year, and into the next. He’s photographed the 2019 “Gift Giving” campaign and the Cruise 2020 campaign — plus, was the subject of a cinematic exhibit the brand put on at its Gucci Hub in Milan dedicated to his 1998 book “A Crack Up at the Race Riots.”