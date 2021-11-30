×
EXCLUSIVE: Ilene Joy Taps Stylist Elizabeth Sulcer for Second Fine Jewelry Collection

The jewelry designer and celebrity stylist are teaming on a collection of rings and earrings for the holiday season.

Ilene Joy x Elizabeth Sulcer Jewelry
Styles from the Ilene Joy x Elizabeth Sulcer jewelry collection. Courtesy

Ilene Joy is teaming with Elizabeth Sulcer for her next collection.

The fine jeweler and celebrity stylist, respectively, are collaborating on a holiday fine jewelry collection, which is the second collection to come from Joy’s namesake brand since it launched in 2019. The collection includes 16 pieces across earrings and rings.

“I have a very specific kind of vibe that I like and Elizabeth is just so ridiculously spot on,” Joy said about the collaboration. “She’s got the edge, the elegance and the bold authoritative nuance of what my brand stands for.”

This thought was echoed by Joy’s daughter and business partner, Rae Scheer, who stated: “We wanted to work with someone who was on the pulse. We wanted to marry this fashion element with fine jewelry and we really just wanted to work with someone who identifies with our style, but was also on the pulse of the new trends.”

To create the collection, Sulcer and Joy spoke at length about their jewelry preferences and sources of inspiration, such as architectural lines and natural elements. Both women discovered their mutual fondness for signet rings — Joy has long wanted to create a collection inspired by her grandfather’s signet ring — and chose to focus on the style for the collection.

Ilene Joy x Elizabeth Sulcer Jewelry Collection
Styles from the Ilene Joy x Elizabeth Sulcer jewelry collection. Courtesy

“I was really inspired by the chic glamour of the 1970s,” explained Sulcer, who has styled Gigi Hadid, Elsa Hosk, Adriana Lima and others. “The sort of mystery of Studio 54 and those glory days of style. I was really obsessed with the beauty of that golden age and I wanted to combine it with strong, powerful and architectural lines in the jewelry.”

The collection’s pieces are all made of 18-karat yellow gold and include precious and semi-precious stones like diamonds, white sapphires, green tourmaline and aquamarine. Joy was inspired by her recent move to Los Angeles and the city’s natural elements, which influenced the collection’s color scheme.

“I stayed away from major jewel tones, like rubies, emeralds and deep sapphires, that I normally use,” Joy said. “I used more of a lighter, freer coloration that’s a little more calming and seamless.”

While both Joy and Sulcer have many favorites from the collection, they both highlighted the flip ring, which is designed with two stones that can be flipped to display each side. Customers can customize the stones, choosing between green tourmaline, aquamarine or white sapphire.

“It’s kind of a two-in-one, which is really cool because you get a lot more use out of it,” Sulcer said. “You can decide which way you’d like to wear it. That’s a cool new thing for fine jewelry.”

Other standout pieces include mismatched earrings, drop earrings, charm earrings and the signet rings.

The Ilene Joy x Elizabeth Sulcer jewelry collection is available on the Ilene Joy and Broken English Jewelry websites and the brand’s pop-up at the Faena Hotel during Art Basel Miami on Dec. 1 and 2. The collection ranges in price from $1,900 to $9,850.

