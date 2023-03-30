Iman, Jason Bolden, Adair Curtis and Derek Blasberg to Be Honored by Housing Works

Long before vintage became a sought-after fashion favorite among Millennials and Gen-Zers — and a $96 billion resale business — Housing Works garnered support and donations from the industry.

On April 19, the nonprofit that helps combat HIV/AIDS and supports LGBTQ civil rights will host its annual Groundbreaker Awards dinner at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City. The expected crowd of 400 guests will celebrate the Hollywood power couple interior designer Adair Curtis and celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, as well as model, beauty entrepreneur and CARE’s global advocate Iman and fashion journalist and author Derek Blasberg.

Next month’s event will also double as the opening ceremony for Design on a Dime, which will run at the Metropolitan Pavilion from April 20 to 22. The DOAD showcase features an array of luxury home decor and furniture in vignettes that are styled by influential interior designers. The items on display are sold to support Housing Works. This year’s roster includes Christina Kim, Dan Scott, Ken Fulk, Katie Leed, Delia Kenza, Antonio DeLoatch and other interior designers.

DOAD founding chair James Huniford will host the Groundbreaker Awards with co-chair support from Young Huh, Raymond Boozer, Charlotte Moss, Miles Redd and others. Before the dinner and the awards are passed out, attendees will be able to preview DOAD’s mise-en-scènes. All proceeds from DOAD and the Groundbreaker soiree will benefit Housing Works’ health services and advocacy efforts. To date, DOAD has drummed up more than $21 million in support since the event’s inception in 2004.