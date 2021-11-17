×
Iman’s First Fragrance Pays Homage to David Bowie

The supermodel talks about how her late husband, her travels and sheltering in place in her upstate home inspired her new fragrance.

Iman Love Memoir Fragrance: David Bowie
Iman Troy Ward

Iman is paying homage to her marriage to the late David Bowie with her debut fragrance, called Love Memoir.

The supermodel is leveraging her cherished memories from her nearly three decades with the music icon for the scent, which takes inspiration from Bowie as well as her global travels and her time sheltering in place at her upstate New York country home.

“I definitely created [the fragrance] for myself in hoping to inspire people to celebrate memories,” Iman said. “I’m 66, so what was really clear to me is that at the end of our days the most important thing and the most cherished thing that we hold on and will sustain us through the rest of our lives is our memories that we have shared with our loved ones. [The fragrance] was really a tribute to my love — my eternal love and devotion to my husband.”

Iman paid homage to Bowie by incorporating a woodsy vetiver into Love Memoir. The supermodel stated that Tom Ford Noir Extreme, a woodsy fragrance, was Bowie’s favorite — and the scent that she has worn every day since his death in 2016. She wanted to honor her late husband by incorporating the scent into her own fragrance, as well as adding in notes like bergamot, rose, French vanilla and black currant that reminded her of her travels in Italy.

“One of the scents that really meant a lot to me was bergamot because it reminded me of Italy,” she continued. “We got married in Florence and so we used a blend of bergamot, black currant, delicate florals like rose, French vanilla and, of course, vetiver. Every note for me evokes those memories and special times we shared.”

Iman Love Memoir Fragrance: David Bowie Inspiration, Details
Love Memoir Courtesy

Iman was also inspired by the sunsets she witnessed daily while sheltering in place earlier in the pandemic at her upstate New York country home. She used the sunsets as inspiration for the fragrance’s scent profile, as well as the amber hue of its bottle.

For the fragrance bottle — which is an oval shape with a hammered gold topper — Iman also looked to a tradition she started while sheltering in place.

“What I did to calm myself in this year that we were really stuck and away from our loved ones, I have a property that has lots of stones, so I started stacking stones,” she said. “In some cultures, there is a tradition of stacking stones and what it really comes from is it’s originally for creating memorials for people who passed away.”

While this is Iman’s first fragrance, she has been a fixture in the beauty industry since 1994 when she launched Iman Cosmetics, which was one of the first makeup brands on the market formulated for people with darker skin tones. She also launched Iman Global Chic in 2007, which offers fashion and accessories on HSN.

“It has been a true privilege to join Iman on this personal journey as she brings to life a fragrance inspired by own love story,” said Bridget Love, general merchandise manager and vice president of beauty at QVC and HSN. “From the luxurious packaging to the shape of the bottle and sensual notes, every detail of this project is an honest reflection of memories rooted in a deep love. As a long-standing HSN vendor we’re excited to share Love Memoir not only with Iman’s existing adoring customer base, but with new customers who are inspired by the love and passion of her story.”

Love Memoir is available as a fragrance, body lotion and purse spray ranging in price from $24.95 to $84.85 exclusively on HSN and HSN.com starting on Nov. 19.

