IMG’S NEW FOCUS: IMG is formalizing the development of a full-service creative and event production company called Focus. The company aims to bring original events and bespoke brand experiences to life.

Focus looks to offer new clients access to leading fashion events, venues, models and talent, along with the creative network of Endeavor, IMG’s parent company. Focus specializes in planning and executing fashion shows and events, as well as consulting and creative direction.

Dominic Kaffka, vice president of creative and production at IMG, will lead the new enterprise, in addition to his current role. Since 2015, he has played an instrumental role in New York Fashion Week: The Shows, overseeing creative direction and event production.

Previously, Focus has produced events for limited clients with its own properties, and hasn’t worked with external clients to execute their visions, Kaffka said. It is now seeking outside business.

“We realize there’s a real opportunity in different markets globally. We thought it made sense to go public about it,” he said. Right now he’s marketing Focus through word of mouth and personal connections. “We don’t want to scale it up too fast and too large. It’s really organic growth within the next 12 to 18 months,” he said.

The roots of Focus began in 2009 when IMG began producing Condé Nast International’s annual International Luxury Conference. It has since expanded its global footprint to include runway show production, teaming with Prabal Gurung at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin, Bibhu Mohapatra at Shenzhen Fashion Week and Akira and Blair Archibald at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia. Focus also provides creative direction for Sydney’s annual Australian Fashion Laureate and China’s Shenzhen Fashion Week. It directed and produced the Marvel Black Panther experience at NYFW: The Shows in February, and has done runway production for designers such as Jeremy Scott.

In September, Focus will produce the Angels exhibition and event for photographer Russell James. It will also lead technical production for the reveal of Alber Elbaz’s anticipated collaboration with LeSportSac at Spring Studios.

Asked how he’ll use the synergies with other Endeavor divisions, he said, “Our network gives us great access to a lot of talent, which we also connect our clients very easily internally. It’s just a phone call or e-mail to Art & Commerce or The Wall Group. We can connect those clients as well to Focus clients.”