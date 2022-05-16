IMG Focus Opens in Asia-Pacific Region

IMG Focus, the New York-based full service creative and event production agency, has launched in the Asia-Pacific region with a regional office in Sydney.

In addition to producing Afterpay Australian Fashion Week and The Australian Fashion Laureate, IMG Focus has produced events in Macau and Shenzhen, as part of Shenzhen Fashion Week, along with its continuing work in the U.S., including New York Fashion Week: The Shows.

Australian Fashion Laureate which IMG Focus has produced.

IMG Focus’ clients include Proenza Schouler, Staud, Rodarte, Jason Wu, Altuzarra, Prabal Gurung, Saks Fifth Avenue and M Missoni, among others.

The expansion will be overseen by Dominic Kaffka, senior vice president and managing director at IMG Focus, and will be led locally by Bianca Levy, director of production at IMG Focus.

Dominic Kaffka

“Following our fast growth and success working alongside many of New York’s most prestigious designers, I’m very excited to launch Focus in the Asia Pacific. This feels like the natural next step for our agency given our experience working with clients across Australia, Tokyo, Shanghai and Shenzhen, in addition to those in the U.S.A. and Europe,” said Kaffka.

Bianca Levy courtesy shot

“Alongside Bianca Levy, who will lead the team locally as director of production, we look forward to servicing the industry with our global network of creatives and producers. In addition to producing Australian Fashion Week, we will focus our efforts on year round experiential activations as well as fashion and luxury events, providing a 360 degree service from creative direction through to execution,” he said.

As reported, in 2018, IMG formalized the development of Focus to bring original events and bespoke brand experiences to life. Earlier, Focus produced events for limited clients with its own properties, and now works with external clients as well to execute their visions. Focus offers clients access to leading fashion events, venues, models and talent, along with the creative network of Endeavor, IMG’s parent company, and specializes in planning and executing fashion shows and events, as well as consulting and creative direction.

