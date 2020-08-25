ONWARD AND UPWARD: What New York Fashion Week will look like still seems to be a giant question mark.

While many domestic and international retailers, influencers, models, photographers, media members, publicists and designers have been wondering about that for awhile, IMG, NYFW’s owner and producer, does not seem to be spelling it out just yet. Their roster of designers plan to either stage live events or digital ones, but as for what specifically they have planned and when those happenings will take place is still being determined.

With three weeks to go, NYFW is slated for Sept. 13 through 17. Live events will happen at Spring Studios, with some designers planning for alfresco rooftop events. While that downtown Manhattan location will be the central hub, the online one will be NYFW. The digital epicenter will be enhanced to have more live-streamed runway shows, exclusive designer-related content and cultural programming. Activations for @NYFW are planned for consumers across social media.

As of Monday afternoon, the scheduled lineup was Adeam, Anna’s, Alice + Olivia, Amen, Badgley Mischka, Bibhu Mohapatra, Bronx and Banco, C+ Series, Chloe Gosselin, Chocheng, Christian Cowan, Christian Siriano, Cinq a Sept, Claudia Li, Concept Korea, Faith Connexion, Frere, Jason Wu, Jonathan Simkhai, Kim Shui, Laviebyck, Libertine, Marina Moscone, Maxhosa Africa, Monse, Oqliq, PH5, Private Policy, Proenza Schouler, Raisavanessa, Rebecca Minkoff, Rvng Couture, Studio One Eighty Nine, Tadashi Shoji, Tanya Taylor, Tiffany Brown Designs, Veronica Beard and Victor Glemaud, among others.

While Jason Wu and Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez are the more seasoned designers who have committed to NYFW, other marquee names in New York, such as Michael Kors, will hold off on unveiling their collections until October. Wu told WWD’s executive editor Bridget Foley that he will be having a live show with models and an audience of 25 to 30 people for his contemporary collection on the roof of Spring Studios. Every last turn will be filmed for a virtual audience, too, and a considerable buildout by Lowe’s, NYFW’s special projects partner, is planned.

BMW of North America, Visa, TRESemmé, Perrier, Alibaba Group’s Tmall and Mionetta are NYFW’s lead partners and E! is the official media partner. Beyond the hybrid of shows, IMG will offer virtual talks and Q&As.

In conjunction with New York officials and key event stakeholders, IMG is cooking up a combination of live and virtual fashion shows, presentations, programming and experiences to advance designers’ businesses “during the American industry’s most critical marketing period,” organizers said. NYFW: The Shows will adhere to latest official healthy and safety guidelines, according to IMG.

Praising New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the “swift, successful response” in fighting the spread of COVID-19, which has set the country’s “standard of excellence,” Leslie Russo, executive vice president of IMG’s fashion events group, said, “The past six months have been exceedingly difficult for the fashion industry and we are proud to offer an avenue for designers, models, stylists, hair and makeup artists, photographers, production teams and the innumerable other professionals, who work in, or are adjacent to the fashion industry during New York Fashion Week — to safety get back to work this September.”