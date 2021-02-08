Natalia Bryant has signed with IMG Models.

The agency will represent the 18-year-old Los Angeles native — the daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant — in beauty and fashion.

“I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age,” said Natalia Bryant in an exclusive statement. “I have a love for the industry, and ever since I can remember, I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn, but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”

IMG Models will focus on building Bryant’s profile through editorial and brand endorsements, noted the agency.

“Natalia has such a bright future ahead of her, and we were taken aback by her beauty, talent and drive from our first encounter,” said IMG Models’ senior vice president Maja Chiesi. “We’re honored to partner with Natalia in shaping her career in fashion and beauty, and we look forward to connecting her with fresh, exciting opportunities that showcase her multifaceted personality and look.”

Bryant, who has taken to Instagram to share messages honoring her late sister, Gianna, and her father, the NBA and L.A. Lakers legend — whose sudden deaths last year rocked the world — celebrated her 18th birthday on Jan. 19.

“Thank you everybody for all the birthday wishes!!! Also, thank you for always making my birthday so special @vanessabryant,” she posted on the app to her 2.3 million followers.