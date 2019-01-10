IMG has released its preliminary designer show schedule for New York Fashion Week: The Shows, which takes place Feb. 6 to 13 at Spring Studios, with additional shows at Industria.

The event will feature 67 shows, including such names as Anna Sui, Chromat, Jonathan Simkhai, Prabal Gurung, Rebecca Minkoff, Rosetta Getty, Rosie Assoulin, Ryan Roche, Sally Lapointe, Badgley Mischka, Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet, Bibhu Mohapatra, Nicole Miller, Naeem Khan, The Blonds, Veronica Beard, Telfar, Zang Toi and Zimmermann.

IMG will host 61 shows on-site at Spring Studios or Industria, with six shows for off-site support. For the third season, Spring will serve as the centralized hub for NYFW: The Shows-related activity, including runway shows and presentations.

New to the IMG shows this season is 11 Honoré, a luxury size-inclusive online shopping site started by Patrick Herning and Kathryn Retzer that carries designers such as Gurung, Altuzarra, Zac Posen, Monique Lhuillier, Marc Jacobs, Brandon Maxwell, Derek Lam and Theory. Adeam, a fashion label designed by Hanako Maeda using traditional Japanese techniques and modern silhouettes, and Phuong My, a Vietnamese designer known for her tailoring and feminine details.

Others new to the IMG schedule are Alessandro Trincone, an emerging Italian designer; Burnett New York, a line of ready-to-wear, cocktail dresses and eveningwear by designer Emily Burnett, who was formerly creative director at Dennis Basso; Cong Tri, a Vietnamese designer whose handmade garments are identifiable due to their traditional aesthetic, imbued with an international contemporary spirit; Elie Tahari, the rtw and accessories designer who has been in business for 45 years; Kim Shui, a New York-based contemporary women’s wear brand; Luar, a New York-based designer line by Raul Lopez; Ryan Roche, a CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund finalist in 2014 who designs clean, minimalist clothing for women using sustainable, low-impact production; Staud, a women’s wear brand founded in downtown Los Angeles by Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto, and Studio 189, a luxury fashion label made by skilled artisans in Africa and cofounded by Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah.

An opening night event and fashion installation at Spring Studios by Harlem’s Fashion Row will take place Feb. 6, celebrating an icon in American film, brought to life through a collaborative effort that will support emerging designers and fashion talent of color.

As reported, IMG is expanding on the success of NYFW: The Talks, which were held last September, and will launch NYFW: BTS, creating experiences beyond the shows and behind the scenes of New York Fashion Week. IMG will also reprise The Talks with fresh topics and talent, as well as a fashion film pop-up and screening series that will take place during NYFW, spotlighting fashion documentaries. The Talks will once again feature a lineup of conversations, including ones on sustainability and innovation, diverse casting and creative campaign visions. Visa is renewing its support for the second season, while Maybelline New York will return for the 10th season.

In addition to the IMG participants, there are many designers who are showing off-site including Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera, Jason Wu, Proenza Schouler, Michael Kors, Brandon Maxwell, Diane von Furstenberg, Christian Siriano, The Row, Eckhaus Latta, Lela Rose, Gabriela Hearst, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Tibi, Kate Spade New York, Ulla Johnson and J.Mendel — in venues all over town.

Among the designers who will be showing at Pier59 Studios during NYFW are Flying Solo, Pamella Roland, Blue Jacket Initiative, Custo Barcelona and Zero + Maria Cornejo, as reported.