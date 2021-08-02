If you’re not fully vaccinated, you can’t attend New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios this September.

IMG sent out a memo Monday to designers, their producers and p.r. teams, as well as its vendors, contractors and sponsors, stating that IMG will require full-course COVID-19 vaccination for all individuals entering the central footprint of NYFW: The Shows, which is Spring Studios. Forthcoming communications to the industry will underscore that vaccination is the recommendation across all venue locations.

Additionally, mask policy will be included in the full health and safety plan, to be released in collaboration with the CFDA in the coming weeks. As reported, IMG and CFDA are working closely this season on live shows.

All individuals entering Spring Studios will be required to show proof of full-course COVID-19 vaccination, consistent with state and federal law. IMG will be sending a follow-up email with detailed instructions and protocol for confirming vaccination status.

As for minors under the age of 16, they need to provide proof of a negative antigen test (taken within six hours of arrival) or negative PCR COVID-19 test (taken within 72 hours of arrival). “Strict compliance will be enforced with admittance denied for non-compliance, subject to state and federal law,” IMG said.

IMG said designers, producers and p.r. teams are responsible for ensuring that all employees, contractors and any other staff, as well as invited guests, are aware of and comply with this policy. The policy includes models, makeup artists, hairstylists and photographers.

For those who are not yet vaccinated, IMG’s memo provided a timeline noting that Aug. 2 is the last day to receive the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in order to complete full course at least 14 days in advance of fashion week, opening on Sept. 8. Aug. 23 is the deadline to get the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

Aug. 25 is the last day to receive a one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in order to complete full course at least 14 days in advance of NYFW: The Shows.

As for how the spread of the Delta variant might impact NYFW: The Shows, IMG said it is in ongoing conversations with New York State and New York City and reviewing CDC guidelines with their in-house health and safety experts on a daily basis. If they need to implement more stringent measures to protect everyone’s health and well-being, they will do so.