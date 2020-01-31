IMG is gearing up for New York Fashion Week: The Shows with a full slate of programming and an updated designer schedule.

The shows take place Feb. 6 to 12 at Spring Studios, with additional shows off-site in New York and Los Angeles.

Expanding on NYFW: BTS, which was introduced in February, IMG will continue with its programming on topics relevant to the fashion industry. The events include:

• The New Face of Fashion: A conversation with Christopher John Rogers discussing his rise from fine arts student to CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner, presented by BMW of North America.

• The Evolving Standard of Beauty: Endeavor chief marketing officer Bozoma Saint John will lead a conversation with Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris and Miss America Nia Franklin.

• Less is More: Lauren Singer, chief executive officer, Package Free, will discuss conscious living and the simple changes one can make with actor and activist Willa Fitzgerald in a conversation moderated by Erin Walsh, the Wall Group fashion stylist and creative director of SBJCT Journal.

• Designed to Compete: World champion surfer Carissa Moore, designer Cynthia Rowley and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will discuss building a brand and defining their personal style. Mary Ann Reilly, senior vice president, North America Marketing at Visa, will introduce the conversation led by Endeavor’s St. John, presented by Visa.

• A Stiff Drink with Cherry Bombe: In recognition of Cherry Bombe’s publication of its first fashion issue, founder Kerry Diamond will discuss breaking tradition in the kitchen and in life with Norma Kamali, presented by The Glenlivet.

• Silver is the New Blond: IMG model Maye Musk will share advice from a lifetime of adventure with excerpts and stories from her new book, “A Woman Makes a Plan.”

Other events include a hand-lettering workshop, presented by Papyrus, and happy hour with The Glenlivet.

In updates to its preliminary schedule, NYFW: The Shows will feature such designers as Adeam, CAAFD Emerging Designer Showcase, Dion Lee, Fe Noel, L’Agence, Lela Rose, Michael Kors, Mukzin x Harbin, Olivia Palermo Collection, Palm Angels, PH5, S by Serena, Sies Marjan, Tia Adeola and Victor Glemaud, in addition to the 75 others on the roster.

Further, NYFW: The Experience will return offering exclusive and official access for consumers to select designer shows such as Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet, Badgley Mischka, Bibhu Mohapatra, The Blonds, Christian Cowan, Christian Siriano, Cynthia Rowley, Monse, Proenza Schouler and Rag & Bone.

NYFW: The Shows is presented by lead partners BMW of North America, Visa, Maybelline New York, TRESemmé, Perrier, Papyrus, The Glenlivet, with official media partner E!.

FOR MORE STORIES:

BMW Returns as Official Automotive Partner of NYFW: The Shows

IMG Releases February Lineup for NYFW: The Shows