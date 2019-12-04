Teyana Taylor, who wears many professional hats as an R&B singer, actress, dancer, choreographer, director and model, has signed with IMG Models.

IMG will represent Taylor globally for all fashion, beauty and commercial engagements. The 28-year-old Harlem, N.Y., native is set to release her third studio album in January via Good Music/Def Jam Recordings. In August, she’s set to be featured in the highly anticipated release of the romantic comedy, “Coming 2 America.”

“I literally can do everything. I never look at anything as being impossible,” Taylor said. “I exhaust all options to make what needs to happen, happen.”

Taylor has choreographed videos for artists such as Beyoncé and Jay Z and was the first woman signed to Kanye West’s Good Music imprint. Her debut album VII, with tracks like “Maybe,” and “Just Different,” helped shape her musical persona. The album debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in 2014.

Taylor first attracted attention when she starred in the Internet-breaking video for West’s “Fade,” and won her first MTV Moonman or “Best Choreography” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. She self-directed videos for “WTP,” the gold-selling single, “Gonna Love Me” and “Issues/Hold On.” She has also appeared in films such as “Stomp the Yard: Homecoming,” “Madea’s Big Happy Family” and “Honey: Rise Up and Dance.”

Taylor has walked the runway for brands such as Philipp Plein, The Blonds and GCDS.

She is also the mother of a nearly four-year-old daughter, Junie, and wife of NBA star Iman Shumpert.

“I’m working on me every day and I think that’s my purpose. I’m still going, still mastering and being a better me,” Taylor said.

Maja Chiesi, senior vice president, IMG Models, called Taylor “a star of immeasurable talent.”

“Her range, creativity and magnetism are extraordinary, and we’re looking forward to collaborating with Teyana to shape the next chapter of her career in fashion,” Chiesi said.

