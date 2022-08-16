EXCLUSIVE: IMG and Spring Studios Team for ‘Glam Slam’ Experience in September

IMG is partnering with Spring Studios to bring a unique experience to life.

The two are teaming to create “Glam Slam,” an experience of tennis and fashion, taking place in September during New York Fashion Week and the U.S. Open, considered two of the city’s biggest tentpole franchises.

The inaugural event will be held on the Rooftop Terrace of Spring Studios, home of New York Fashion Week: The Shows, and run from Sept. 8 through Sept. 12. Focus, IMG’s in-house production agency, will transform the rooftop into a full-size tennis court for the occasion.

“Glam Slam is the natural evolution of our mission to create cultural experiences through the lens of fashion,” Leslie Russo, president of IMG Fashion Events and Properties, said. “There is no other company that can tap into an ecosystem of fashion, tennis, culinary and consumer ticketing experiences, all under one roof. This is the first in our expanding portfolio of new IP and consumer franchises that we are developing across the Endeavor network out of IMG Fashion Events.”

IMG and Spring Studios’ will create a “Glam Slam” experience in September. Oriana Layendecker/Courtesy of IMG

The five-day event, created in partnership with Chase Sapphire, will celebrate the intersection of style and tennis through a series of screenings, fashion presentations, limited-edition merchandise collaborations and special appearances from stars of the tennis and fashion worlds.

“Glam Slam is at the core of Spring’s future — partnering with our clients and communities to create culturally defining IPs and experiences, capturing the zeitgeist of now,” Gregoire Assemat Tessandier, president of Spring Studios in North America, said.

Among those scheduled to appear are Maria Sharapova, Cynthia Rowley and Maison Kitsuné, with additional names to be revealed.

Chase is giving its Sapphire Reserve cardmembers unique access to the event, with VIP seating, bespoke event programming and exclusive merchandise, all of which can be accessed through the Ultimate Rewards portal.

Tickets for the event start at $125 and are available for purchase at the official website of On Location, a global sports, travel and event management company, at onlocationexp.com/glamslam.