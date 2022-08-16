×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 16, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: IMG and Spring Studios Team for ‘Glam Slam’ Experience in September

The experience takes place during two of New York City’s biggest events of the year: Fashion Week and the U.S. Open.

IMG x Spring Studios' Glam Slam
IMG and Spring Studios' will create a "Glam Slam" experience in September. Oriana Layendecker/Courtesy of IMG

IMG is partnering with Spring Studios to bring a unique experience to life.

The two are teaming to create “Glam Slam,” an experience of tennis and fashion, taking place in September during New York Fashion Week and the U.S. Open, considered two of the city’s biggest tentpole franchises.

The inaugural event will be held on the Rooftop Terrace of Spring Studios, home of New York Fashion Week: The Shows, and run from Sept. 8 through Sept. 12. Focus, IMG’s in-house production agency, will transform the rooftop into a full-size tennis court for the occasion.

“Glam Slam is the natural evolution of our mission to create cultural experiences through the lens of fashion,” Leslie Russo, president of IMG Fashion Events and Properties, said. “There is no other company that can tap into an ecosystem of fashion, tennis, culinary and consumer ticketing experiences, all under one roof. This is the first in our expanding portfolio of new IP and consumer franchises that we are developing across the Endeavor network out of IMG Fashion Events.”

