IMG is firming up its programming during New York Fashion Week: The Shows, with a slew of in-depth conversations, fashion film screenings and a curated installation.

As reported, NYFW: The Shows takes place Feb. 6 to 13 at Spring Studios, with additional shows at Industria. In addition to the previously reported 67 participants, there are such designers as Brandon Maxwell, CAAFD Emerging Designer Showcase, Cynthia Rowley, Dennis Basso, Dion Lee, Fashion for Peace, Global Fashion Collective, Hakan Akkaya, LaQuan Smith, Turkish Designers, and Unwonted. This brings the current show count to 78.

Kicking off NYFW: The Shows is an opening night event Feb. 6 at 8:30 p.m. where Harlem’s Fashion Row and IMG will honor costume designer Ruth E. Carter with a curated installation of her work, reimagined in collaboration with fashion stylist Ibrahim Kamara.

IMG will expand on the success of last season’s NYFW: The Talks with NYFW:BTS which goes beyond the shows and behind the scenes at NYFW. Among IMG and Spring Place’s co-produced series of in-depth conversations with industry leaders and artists (which take place on the seventh floor of Spring) are:

• Front Five, presented by E!, which will go behind the scenes on Feb. 7 at 12 p.m. with Candice Huffine, Romy Soleimani and Shaniqwa Jarvis, to find out what inspires them and influences their personal style.

• How We Changed It, presented by Visa, which features female disruptors on breaking boundaries, rewriting the rules and changing their respective industries, and retail on Feb. 8 at 12 p.m. (The panelists haven’t been finalized yet).

• Fashion as an Agent of Social Change: An in-depth conversation about the rise of sustainability, inclusivity and Africa in luxury fashion with Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah of Studio 189, moderated by Bozoma Saint John, chief marketing officer of Endeavor on Feb. 9 at 12 p.m.

• Passion Meets Purpose, presented by TRESemmé: Panelists discuss their journey to success and barriers they’ve overcome and how they’re helping women stand out and speak out with style on Feb. 9 at 3 p.m.

• From Casting to Campaign: Precious Lee, Candice Huffine, Emma Grede and David Cunningham will discuss how Good American has created an inclusive movement through its global casting process to find the newest faces, with Teen Vogue’s Jessica Andrews on Feb. 10 at 3 p.m.

• Sustainability Celebration: REPREVE Champions of Sustainability will honor designer Mara Hoffman for her leadership in sustainable fashion on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

• Fashion Film Screenings: Ahead of its 2019 theatrical release, NYFW: The Shows will host VIP screenings of Mark Bozek’s new fashion documentary, “The Times of Bill Cunningham,” accompanied by a pop-up shop featuring limited-edition film merchandise by Ruben Toledo on Feb. 7 at 4 p.m. In addition, NYFW: The Shows will host single screenings of three M2M original films: “You Will Be With Us in Paradise,” (Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.); “Six Sides of Katharine Hepburn,” (Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.); and Slim Aarons’ “The High Life,” (Feb. 13 at 4 p.m.).

• IMG will once again offer custom guided meditations, designed for models and fashion fans by Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation.

NYFW: The Shows is presented by lead partners Lexus, Visa, Etihad Airways, Maybelline New York, TRESemmé, Papyrus and Evian, with official media partner E!

The digital home for NYFW: The Shows will be NYFW.com and @NYFW across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, which will feature exclusive designer content, livestreams and archives of designer shows and social activations during the week and throughout the year.