In the Blk, a global collective of Black creatives in fashion, has unveiled its first holiday gift guide.

The assortment of tops, dresses, sweaters and accessories comes from a mix of designers, each a part of the new collective.

In the Blk focuses on enlisting the resources and support of fashion professionals to engage in the development and mentorship of up-and-coming designers. It is committed to three pillars to aid in the advancement of Black creatives: politics, economics and innovation.

The 501(c) organization came together in late July and launched at October’s Paris Fashion Week with a digital activation titled “Film Noire,” a five-part series meant to showcase the creations of its members.

According to Victor Glemaud, who founded the collective, the first guide idea was simple — “the best gifts from the talented global designers,” he said. “I hope these items provide hope and joy as we close out 2020.”

Membership of In the Blk is evolving, with members including seasoned industry veterans Jason Rembert, Law Roach, Lisa Folawiyo, Lindsey Peoples Wagner, Liya Kebede and Virgil Abloh, among others.

“I love the holiday season because it reminds us all of the warmth and caring all around us — even in the hardest times,” said model and designer Liya Kebede, who explained she started her Lemlem brand to support African artisans and their craftsmanship. “These are a few of my favorites — bright, warm and hopeful examples of their beautiful work.”

The guide, on intheblk.org, goes live Friday.

