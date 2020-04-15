Influencers are leaning into their own apparel lines during the coronavirus.

YouTuber and actress Inanna Sarkis and her brother launched today a genderless streetwear brand. Visus, which is Latin for sight, debuts with a limited-edition capsule of crewnecks. Each item is priced at $77.77 and sold through Visus’ web site. New colorways will be released on a weekly basis throughout the rest of April.

“The idea behind it was everyone starts off with a vision,” Sarkis said. “When I came to L.A., I had a certain vision for myself and I feel like I stayed true to that. I want people to know that whatever they have set out for themselves, if they believe in it and chase after it, they can achieve it.”

Sarkis delayed the launch of Visus due to the coronavirus. The brand was due for an appearance at Coachella, but the festival has since been rescheduled for October.

A percentage of Visus’ proceeds will be donated to the International Medical Corps. All orders will include a complimentary cloth face mask.

