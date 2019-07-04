MILAN — “Innovation sprouts and grows when there’s no fear of making mistakes,” said Moncler chief executive officer and chairman Remo Ruffini in kicking off the first Moncler Hackathon held here Thursday.

A lively and enthusiastic mood ran through the former industrial complex, a few steps away from the company’s headquarters, where the 24-hour marathon took place. The audience of 450 employees was upbeat, clapping and cheering to the inaugural speeches.

“Solutions can rarely rely on just one mind, the culture of innovation lays in the ability to work together,” Ruffini said, adding he expected the event to provide unusual solutions.

The employees were divided into 37 teams, each one working on the development of a project across nine strategic areas, ranging from product and IT to supply chain, sustainability, retail and the internal Academy, which stems from the first MonCampus that was launched last year that is dedicated to training young talents in the company.

Capping off the 24-hour event, on Friday, 21 projects will be submitted to the jury, including the five presented by teams from the overseas regions, such as South Korea, Japan, the U.S., EMEA and Latin America. The four shortlisted projects, winners of the Hackathon Prize, will then be assessed by the 4,155 Moncler’s employees through a dedicated platform and the Digital Award will be bestowed on the winning team in December.

The prize includes the chance to attend a course at the Singularity University, at the NASA Research Park in California.

“You are already building up the company’s digital culture,” said Roberto Eggs, Moncler’s chief marketing and operating officer, addressing the audience. “Technology is an enabler but it doesn’t suffice — you are the first value and know-how of this company,” he added.

Mapping out the event program, Paola Peretti, Moncler’s chief digital officer, who joined the company last year, asked the participants to take on a “design thinking” approach, putting solutions at the core of their work, while keeping the criteria of desirability, business impact, innovation and feasibility in mind. “Moncler’s great ability has been that of dreaming big.…You always start with a question: ‘How might we [do something]?’” she said.

Emphasizing the joyful and passionate mood of the day, Luciano Santel, Moncler’s chief corporate officer, invited participants to “have fun, it’s a unique opportunity.”